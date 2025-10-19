Veteran racer dies after single-car crash during Taxicab Challenge at Marysville Raceway

A veteran racer died after a crash during the annual Taxicab Challenge at the Marysville Raceway Saturday night, officials said.

Officials at the Maryscville Raceway said 12 drivers participated in the final race of the night, featuring the Tri State Pro Stock division.

On lap 14, officials said Shawn McCoy was involved in a single-car crash. McCoy was taken to a nearby medical facility, where he later died, officials said.

"McCoy was well respected in the racing community," the Marysville Speedway said in a statement. "Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with Shawn's family and friends as well as the racing community."

McCoy was a veteran racer who was a Petaluma Speedway regular and a former track champion.

The Petaluma Speedway issued a statement about McCoy's passing, saying he was known for his blue and multi-colored number 60 Super Stock and Dwarf Car.

"We were all fortunate to know this quiet and gentle giant for as long as we did," the Petaluma Speedway said. "We mourn the loss of Shawn McCoy as the Petaluma Speedway family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shawn's wife Becky and the entire McCoy family at this time."