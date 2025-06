The Sutter County Sheriff's said multiple cars were vandalized early Saturday morning in South Yuba City, near Happy Park.

About 22 vehicles were vandalized near Portola Valley Road, which runs between Lincoln Road and Harbor Town Drive.

CAN YOU IDENTIFY THEM? Early this morning, approximately 22 vehicles were vandalized in the area of Portola Valley Road and surrounding streets. We're looking for assistance in identifying the suspects. We believe there to be 2, possibly 3 male juveniles. If you have any information or can identify the subjects in the video, please contact Deputy Hayes at khayes@co.sutter.ca.us or call us at (530)822-7307. Posted by Sutter County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 28, 2025

Deputies said they believe it was two or possibly three juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 530-822-7307, the Sheriff's Office said.