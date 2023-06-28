Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver hits and kills pedestrian in Citrus Heights

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the Citrus Heights area, officials said Tuesday night.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the collision happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Antelope Road.

Citrus Heights police said the eastbound lanes of Antelope Road west of Auburn Boulevard and east of Lauppe Lane were expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

First responders said several utility poles and a traffic light were also damaged.

No further details were released.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 9:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.