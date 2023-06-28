Driver hits and kills pedestrian in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the Citrus Heights area, officials said Tuesday night.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the collision happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Antelope Road.

Citrus Heights police said the eastbound lanes of Antelope Road west of Auburn Boulevard and east of Lauppe Lane were expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

First responders said several utility poles and a traffic light were also damaged.

No further details were released.