Vehicle crashes nearly all the way through Antelope home, 1 dead

ANTELOPE – At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed almost all the way through an Antelope home Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Hidden Meadow and Zachis Way, off of Palmerson Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears the home suffered significant damage.

California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash. No details about that person have been released at this point in the investigation.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene.