Watch CBS News
Local News

Vehicle crashes nearly all the way through Antelope home, 1 dead

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Vehicle crashes through home, 1 dead
Vehicle crashes through home, 1 dead 00:19

ANTELOPE – At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed almost all the way through an Antelope home Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Hidden Meadow and Zachis Way, off of Palmerson Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears the home suffered significant damage.

California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash. No details about that person have been released at this point in the investigation. 

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.