Vegetation fire near Roseville high school burns 10 acres

A fire broke out near a Roseville high school on the Fourth of July, the Roseville Fire Department said.

Just before midnight, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the field near West Park High School.

The fire was bordered by Bob Doyle Drive, Hayden Parkway and Panther Place.

According to Roseville Fire, crews were able to use natural fire breaks to contain the 10-acre fire, and no structures were damaged.

Firefighters stayed overnight to do mop-up operations.