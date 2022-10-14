Watch CBS News
Local News

Vacaville police honor inmates and officer for helping woman stabbed on trail

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Vacaville Police Department honors inmate and officer for helping a woman who was stabbed
Vacaville Police Department honors inmate and officer for helping a woman who was stabbed 00:47

VACAVILLE – The Vacaville Police Department is honoring an officer and inmates for their heroic deeds.

Last week, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed while on a Vacaville bike trail.

It just so happened that the incident took place right in front of an inmate work crew and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer – who jumped into action and stopped the attacker.

On Thursday, Vacaville police held a ceremony to honor the officer and inmate crew.

"I never dreamed in a million years I'd go through this," said Darnell Armstrong, one of the inmates. "I've been down for a long time. Came from a lot of rough yards for me to get to this moment. I'm happy. I'm happy I was able to help somebody in a time of need."

The suspect - 18-year-old Damarco Parker - faces numerous charges, including stalking and attempted murder.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 8:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.