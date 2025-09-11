Arrests made in homicide of Vacaville man who disappeared in 2020, police say

More than five years after a man went missing from the Northern California city of Vacaville, law enforcement officials announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with what has now been ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, the Vacaville Police Department said officers arrested John Lipsey, 41, and Erika Kelsh, 33, both of the Yolo County city of Woodland, in connection with the homicide of Luther Harris. Lipsey faces a murder charge while Kelsh is accused of being an accessory to murder, police said.

Harris, who was 37 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on April 30, 2020, in the parking lot of his apartment complex on Alamo Drive in Vacaville. He has not been heard from since, and his mother, a resident of the neighboring town of Dixon, reported him missing to the Dixon Police Department after he failed to contact her for Mother's Day that year.

Vacaville police took the lead in the case as of June 2021. The department said that over the following years, detectives with its investigative services section pursued numerous leads, conducted interviews, executed search warrants and gathered key pieces of evidence.

In December 2024, new evidence surfaced suggesting that Harris had been the victim of a homicide, police said. The case was formally reclassified as a homicide investigation last week, on September 5, 2025.

To this day, Harris' body has not been located.

Officials said the case remains an active investigation, and due to its sensitive nature, no further details will be released at this time.