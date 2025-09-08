Watch CBS News
Vacaville father's disappearance in 2020 ruled a homicide, police say

Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
More than five years after a father of two from Vacaville disappeared, police announced last week that the case has been ruled a homicide.

According to officers, 37-year-old Luther Harris was last seen on April 30, 2020 in the parking lot of his apartment complex on the 1500 block of Alamo Drive. Harris had no contact with friends or family since.

luther-harris-vacaville-missing-090825.jpg
Luther Harris of Vacaville, who was reported missing by his mother in 2020. On Sep. 5, 2025, police had ruled his case a homicide. Vacaville Police Department

Police said Harris' mother reported his son missing after he failed to contact her for Mother's Day, nearly two weeks after he was last seen.

In a social media post dated Sep. 5, Vacaville police said they have reclassified Harris' disappearance as a homicide, "based on information gathered during this investigation." Police said no additional details are being released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Vince Santoni at 707-469-4812. Anonymous tips can also be sent by visiting the department's website.

Tim Fang

