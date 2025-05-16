Man convicted of killing 14-year-old Vacaville girl in 1982 sentenced

VACAVILLE – More than 40 years after De Anna Lynn Johnson was killed in Vacaville, her convicted killer has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison, consecutive to his life sentence that he is currently serving.

Marvin Markle was convicted last month of murder in Johnson's death, which occurred in November 1982.

Johnson was 14 when she was killed. Her body was found on railroad tracks just a short way from her home. Prosecutors said it was apparent that she was strangled and her body was badly beaten.

Markle was arrested in 2017 in connection with her death.

"We know he's never ever going to be getting out to hurt another person and that was my main goal," said Mary Borchers, Johnson's childhood best friend.

Markle is also serving a sentence for another in Butte County.