After death of beloved football coach last season, Will C. Wood Wildcats push forward under new leadership

VACAVILLE — As the Will C. Wood Wildcats host their home opener on Friday, they know they have a bit more to fight for than most high school football teams in the surrounding area.

Last season, the team's beloved head football coach, Jacob Wright, passed away suddenly mid-season after he collapsed due to a medical emergency in the team's locker room.

Jacob Wright Photo: Joel Rosenbaum, Vacaville Unified School District

"For them to still come out and play and be a part of the team and listen to the coaching, even though it's different, that's what I want. I want the ultimate experience for them," the Wildcats' new head coach, Cha'pelle Brown, said. "They love that they're playing. They love what they're doing. They're enjoying it throughout. It's hard because it's supposed to be, but the lessons they learn will allow them to be, guess what, better men. better husbands, better fathers. That's ultimately the goal."

Brown is working to foster trust with his new team, knowing that the group of young men is also navigating loss.

"You already know they're resilient. They're still here. They're still pushing. They're still playing," Brown said.

Brown said that he doesn't count his victories in wins and losses.

"We are a community. What does that mean? You hold each other accountable," Brown said to his varsity squad in a huddle before a team practice this week. "The coach and the player go together."

The players who were coached by Wright remember him as one of the most important people in their lives.

"He was a great guy, a great guy to be around. It hit hard after losing him," senior outside linebacker Zephaniah Sitaietasi said. "I lost my dad when I was younger. I'd say he was the closest person I've seen as my father figure."

Some students like Sitaietasi had known Wright since he was their 7th grade P.E. teacher.

Sitaietasi says though it was incredibly hard to lose Wright, the painful tragedy brought the team together and they are closer than ever.

Even through the grief, Brown and his team push forward.

"You're trying to teach them to be able to express themselves what they are feeling, you don't have to be Superman. Things happen, life happens. That's what football is. It's a foundation to be able to teach them life lessons. That's what it's for," Brown said.

Brown came from coaching at the collegiate level for the past six years at UC Davis as a secondary coach and associate head coach. He also coached at the University of Colorado, Northern Arizona University and Oregon.

"Coaching is coaching. It doesn't matter what level you're at. College, high school, the point is to develop young men to be the best they can be and that's the ultimate goal," Brown said.

The Wildcats now dedicate their first season without Coach Wright to honoring his legacy.

"No matter if we win, lose, win a state championship, it's all going to be due to Coach Wright and the foundation that he set. That's the truth. He set a foundation," Brown said. "Because we always say, as players and coaches, lay it out on the field. He really did that. So when it was time for him to go, he left it all out there. We have a responsibility to him to make sure we continue to add to it."