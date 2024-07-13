Watch CBS News
Vacaville Fire Department employee dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE – A Vacaville Fire Department employee died in an off-duty motorcycle crash late Friday night, authorities said.

The fire department announced Bryden Nadasdy death on Saturday. Nadasdy was a code enforcement technician for the Vacaville Fire Department.

The crash happened on Vaca Valley Parkway, just west of Browns Valley Road.

The CHP said it was a single-motorcycle crash. Officials said the motorcyclist was riding at high speeds when he lost control and crashed. Alcohol was not expected to be a factor.

"He served with the highest level of dedication and commitment, and his loss is deeply felt by the fire department, the City, and the community," the fire department said in a news release.

Nadasdy is survived by his mother and brother. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

