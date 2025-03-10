Temporary HOV lane opening on I-80 between Vacaville and Fairfield

VACAVILLE – A new high-occupancy vehicle lane is opening along Interstate 80 in Solano County as bigger changes are on the way for the major thoroughfare.

On Monday, Caltrans planned to open a temporary HOV lane along the westbound side of the freeway from Vacaville to Fairfield. This means the lane will be restricted to only vehicles with two or more people on board.

The new HOV lane comes as work continues on what will be a new tolled express lane along the same route.

Caltrans says workers are still installing the electronics and hardware for the new express lane, which isn't expected to be fully operational until late 2025.

The temporary HOV lane will run from the Interstate 505 interchange in Vacaville to Airbase Parkway in Fairfield. Like other HOV lanes, the two-person minimum per vehicle restriction will be in place weekdays from 5-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.