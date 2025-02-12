West Sacramento food distribution warehouse to close, laying off 118 workers

WEST SACRAMENTO – A food distribution warehouse will be closing later in 2025 and laying off more than 100 workers, the company confirmed to CBS News Sacramento Wednesday.

In a California Employment Development Department WARN Act alert filed on Feb. 4, US Foods, Inc. revealed that they would be laying off 118 people from their Mulvany Place warehouse.

Some layoffs will be effective as of April 6, according to the notification.

In a statement, US Foods said their West Sacramento distribution center will be closing in November 2025.

"Decisions like this are never easy and we will maintain a focus on supporting impacted associates as they transition over the next year," US Foods stated.

The company noted that the closure comes after a "careful evaluation of our distribution footprint in the region." They also stated that they don't expect their customers to experience any significant disruptions due to the closure.

US Foods' workforce numbers around 30,000 employees across more than 70 locations, to company says. Around 250,000 restaurants and other food service operators are US Foods clients.

The WARN Act requires companies operating in California to give employees at least 60 days' notice before a mass layoff.