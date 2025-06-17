Sacramento's Cosumnes River Preserve could be impacted by U.S. sale of federal land for housing

U.S. considers selling more than 16 million acres of federal land in California for housing

SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Senate is considering selling over 16 million acres of federal land in California to turn into housing, including in Sacramento.

The plan is part of President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," or budget reconciliation bill, which proposed putting over 250 million acres of public land in western states for sale, including land governed by the Bureau of Land Management U.S. Forest Service.

The spot in Sacramento that could be impacted is the Consumnes River Preserve.

"We were out there for about three hours this morning and it's a prize. It's really something worth saving," said Josh Schermerhorn, who was enjoying the Consumnes River Preserve with his wife Kathy on Tuesday.

Senators who support this bill said selling federal land will generate upward of $10 billion for the government.

"The thought of the sale of public lands is pretty un-American," said Katie Hawkins, California program director of the Outdoor Alliance.

Hawkins said they are suspicious of the proposal because there are no safeguards in the plan that would prevent pretty much anyone from buying it.

"Whether it's extraction, timber sales or if it's development for wealthy developers or even foreign interest," said Hawkins.

Her other concern is whether the land is really meant to be built on. Historically, the area has seen flooding with waters spreading across nearby wetlands and rice fields.

"I think flooding is natural," said kayaker Kather Schermerhorn. "This is an area that's not hurting anybody and to let it be natural."

Mike Lee, a Republican Senator from Utah, has been pushing for the federal land to be sold, but not everyone in his party is on board.

"It is so important that the acquisition or disposition of any of these lands be made only after significant and meaningful local input," said Republican California Rep. Kevin Kiley.

Kiley openly opposed the idea on the House floor several weeks ago. The House voted against it, but the proposal is still alive on the Senate side.

"We have other places where housing could be built and it doesn't have to be on a pristine, precious preserve," said Kathy.

A staff member from one of the 10 organizations within the Consumnes River Preserve Partnership told CBS13 that the land is not meant to be built on and thinks solving the housing crisis should not cost Americans losing natural gems.

Other California land that could be impacted includes parts of Lake Tahoe, Yosemite and Joshua Tree.

Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla sent CBS13 this statement about the proposal:

"Make no mistake, this latest Republican proposal is riddled with anti-environment provisions meant to create the largest public land sell off in recent memory to subsidize their tax cuts for billionaires. If Republicans have their way, we will never get our public lands back once they are privatized. Our public lands and natural spaces are some of our nation's greatest gifts and I will do everything I can do to protect them."

The Senate has until July 4 to decide on this bill.