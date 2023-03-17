Watch CBS News
Update: Yosemite set to partially reopen after heavy snow caused closure

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Yosemite National Park is set to partially reopen on Saturday, after heavy snow shut down the park three weeks ago on March 1. 

Crews have been working to clear one of the many rockslides at the park. Officials say Yosemite Valley and Hetch Hetchy will be open, but only limited services will be available. 

According to the park, all hiking trails and campgrounds are still covered in snow. 

All other roads and areas of the park will remain closed. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 5:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

