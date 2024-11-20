University of California health workers start two-day statewide strike

SACRAMENTO – Thousands of University of California health and service workers have hit the picket line as of Wednesday morning.

The strike comes as nearly 40,000 workers across every UC campus and medical facility around the state have been working without a contract since Halloween.

Labor leaders say frontline workers are severely understaffed. The rising cost of living is also a sticking point.

"By failing to meet its most basic legal responsibilities to the dedicated professionals who clean its facilities, serve students food, and treat its patients, UC has left workers with no choice but to exercise their legal right to strike," said AFSCME Local 3299 President Michael Avant in a statement.

Workers on the picket line outside the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. CBS13

The UC Office of the President says they met with labor leaders 22 times in the first five months of the year.

UC officials say they're open for business as normal, despite the strike.

"Patients are getting their care as normal and we're here, we're ready to take care of people if they need it," said UC Davis Medical Center Spokesperson Steve Telliano.

Employees will be on the picket lines until 4 p.m.

The strike is expected to continue until Thursday.