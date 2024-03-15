United jet from San Francisco to Oregon airport lands with exterior panel missing in latest flight issue

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 3-15-24 PIX Now Afternoon Edition 3-15-24 08:08

Another United aircraft was found with an issue Friday when a jet that left San Francisco landed at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon "missing an external panel," airline officials said.

The aircraft was the latest United flight to report an issue a series of recent problems for travelers on the airline. A seemingly disproportionate number of those flights have either originated from or been bound for San Francisco.

Airline monitoring website Flight Aware indicated United flight 433 -- a Boeing 737-800 -- departed San Francisco International Airport at 10:20 a.m. Friday morning and landed ahead of schedule at the airport in Jackson County, Oregon, at 11:36 a.m. The missing external panel was apparently discovered during a post-flight inspection.

"After the aircraft was parked at the gate, it was discovered to be missing an external panel," according to a statement released by United.

The statement noted that the "aircraft did not declare an emergency" during the inbound flight to the Medford airport "as there was no indication of the damage during flight." The airline did not say when the plane might have lost the external panel or if the panel was missing when the plane initially arrived in San Francisco prior to departing Friday morning.

A total of 139 passengers and six crew members were on the flight, United said.

"We'll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service," the United statement said. "We'll also conduct an investigation to better understand how this damage occurred."

There have been at least three United flights associated with SFO to run into since Monday.

United flight 1816 from Dallas-Fort Worth to San Francisco landed without major problems after it "encountered a hydraulic leak as it neared its destination" Thursday morning.

That flight landed safely after its trip from Texas and the jet's passengers were able to deplane normally at the gate, but United noted that emergency vehicles were standing by as a precaution during the landing after smoke was seen around the landing gear.

On Monday, another United flight bound for San Francisco from Australia had a "maintenance issue" and was forced to return to Sydney.

The recent rash of incidents on United flights stretch back to March 4, with multiple United aircrafts facing problems that forced flights to return to their point of departure or make emergency landings.

Early last week, United flight 1118 bound for Fort Myers, Florida, had to return to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport after the engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff. An airline investigation later determined that the fire was caused by bubble wrap that was sucked into the engine.

On Thursday and Friday, two flights were diverted to LAX after leaving SFO. A jet lost a wheel during takeoff on Thursday, with the wheel crushing one car and damaging several others in an SFO employee parking lot.

The following day, problems with a jet's hydraulics system forced a plane bound for Mexico City to land at LAX.

Also on Friday morning, United Flight 2477 from Memphis to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston veered off the runway just after landing. 160 passengers and six crew members on the flight were forced to depart the plane using air stars on the open runway. There were no injuries in any of these recent incidents.

United has maintained that the rash of safety incidents were unrelated, with aviation experts backing up the airline's statement.