United Airlines plane loses tire, lands safely at LAX after being diverted from San Francisco

By Julie Sharp

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane has landed safely at LAX after losing a tire shortly after takeoff from San Francisco International Airport around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

United flight 35 was headed to Osaka, Japan with a total of 249 people on board. 

SkyCAL was live over LAX when the plane touched down with no apparent issues. It taxied to a gate where passengers were let out. United said that a new plane will be dispatched to take passengers to their final destination.

In a statement, United Airlines said that the 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts and is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires.  

No injuries were reported and the cause of the wheel failure will be investigated by the FAA.

You can see the wheel detaching from the plane in this YouTube video. It occurs at approximately 11:24:22 in the time code burned on the bottom left.

🔴LIVE LAX Airport | LAX LIVE | LAX Plane Spotting by L.A FLIGHTS on YouTube

 Credit: Peter/LA Flights YouTube Channel

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 1:28 PM PST

