UC Davis student dies at residence hall on campus

DAVIS – A student died at a UC Davis residence hall on Tuesday, authorities say.

In a statement, UC Davis officials say the student – whose name has not been released – was found in the morning at his Miller Hall residence on campus.

No details on a possible cause of death have been released.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student," the college wrote in a statement.

UC Davis counselors have talked with the student's roommates and his family has also been contacted.

Any other members of the UC Davis community who may need counseling support are being urged to contact Student Health and Counseling Services.