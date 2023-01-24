Watch CBS News
Local News

UC Davis student dies at residence hall on campus

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 1/24/23
Morning Headlines - 1/24/23 01:34

DAVIS – A student died at a UC Davis residence hall on Tuesday, authorities say.

In a statement, UC Davis officials say the student – whose name has not been released – was found in the morning at his Miller Hall residence on campus.

No details on a possible cause of death have been released.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student," the college wrote in a statement.

UC Davis counselors have talked with the student's roommates and his family has also been contacted.

Any other members of the UC Davis community who may need counseling support are being urged to contact Student Health and Counseling Services. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.