UC Davis to hold bike safety town hall after crash kills student

A crash at UC Davis that killed a student is sparking renewed concerns about bike safety on campus.

On Wednesday, university leaders are holding a town hall where those concerns are expected to take center stage.

The university confirmed 20-year-old student Lincoln Sabini died after being hit by a car near the West Village area on April 13. The driver remained at the scene, but UC Davis police have not released additional information.

Thousands of UC Davis students rely on bikes to get to class, work and home, making safety on campus roads a constant concern.

Now, two weeks after the crash, university leaders will host a town hall from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Student Community Center.

While the meeting is focused on campus construction and future projects, it is also expected to address growing concerns about bike safety and what changes, if any, could come next.

UC Davis is known for being bike-friendly, holding a "platinum-rated Bicycle Friendly University" designation from the League of American Bicyclists. The university touts more than 27 miles of dedicated bike paths and more than 30,000 parking spots.

Also on Wednesday, Yolo County will hold a community workshop in Woodland on roadway safety. The county is seeking public input as it develops a "comprehensive safety action plan" aimed at improving safety and reducing traffic deaths for drivers, cyclists and people on foot.

The plan aims to identify dangerous areas in unincorporated parts of the county, with a focus on rural communities like Esparto and Clarksburg.

The Yolo County workshop will be held at the Woodland Community Center on East Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Another meeting will be held next week in Esparto.