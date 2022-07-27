UC Davis announces graduation re-do dates after June heat debacle

DAVIS — UC Davis graduates are getting a re-do after their commencement was cut short.

Back in June, the university ended one graduation early over triple-digit heat after 36 people called for medical help.

Six people ended up going to the hospital.

The next day's ceremony, which started earlier to try and beat the heat, only lasted an hour before it was stopped due to temperatures climbing faster than anticipated.

Many graduates and their families - some who drove or flew hours to see them get their degrees - were furious.

The school is now planning for three make-up ceremonies, two in August and one in December. All will be held indoors this time at the University Credit Union Center (previously known as the ARC Pavilion).

UC Davis is also paying for the cap and gowns for every graduate that takes part.