U-Haul truck caught on camera stealing 2 trailers from Sacramento mobile home park

SACRAMENTO – The search is on for a brazen thief who was caught on surveillance video stealing not one, but two trailers from a Sacramento mobile home park.

Video shows the thief hooked them both up to a U-Haul truck and simply drove away.

This U-Haul truck arrived at the South Sacramento Camellia Village Home Estates, stealing a trailer Thanksgiving night and stealing another trailer the next morning.

"Almost everything we had was in there," said Johnathon Klipfel. "All of our valuables, my wife's collection of Egyptian statues."

Klipfel and his wife, Faith, had just packed their trailer up for a cross-country move. Now all those personal possessions are gone.

"Along with all of our clothes, and all of our wedding photos and family photos from generations," Klipfel said.

"I was just devastated. You know tables, pop-ups, chairs, we just lost everything everything we had to use for our events is gone," Tanya Boldin said.

Tanya Boldin and Ky Young Davidson had their business inside their trailer.

"So this was one of our bracelets, customized bracelets," Davidson said. "It literally came straight from Ghana."

The victims are working with the CHP to try to locate their valuables.