Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men found dead with gunshot wounds in Stockton

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - A shooting investigation is underway in Stockton after two men were found dead of gunshot wounds inside of a home.

At around 2 a.m., authorities received the call of two men found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a home near the 600 block of North Oro Avenue, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Heather Brent.

So far, detectives have not released any info on the identity of the victims or a description of possible shooters.  

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 6:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.