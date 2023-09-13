Two men found dead with gunshot wounds in Stockton

STOCKTON - A shooting investigation is underway in Stockton after two men were found dead of gunshot wounds inside of a home.

At around 2 a.m., authorities received the call of two men found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a home near the 600 block of North Oro Avenue, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Heather Brent.

So far, detectives have not released any info on the identity of the victims or a description of possible shooters.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.