Twin Peaks closes Arden Arcade restaurant, its last California outpost

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A Sacramento area sports bar known for its scantily-clad servers has closed for good.

Twin Peaks announced Monday that its Arden Arcade restaurant had shut its doors.

"It's with a heavy heart that we must share that Twin Peaks Sacramento is now permanently closed. Thank you and be well," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post announcing the closure.

The restaurant had been in operation for nearly a decade, replacing a closed Fresh Choice location at the same Howe Avenue address.

With the Arden Arcade location's closure, there are no remaining Twin Peaks restaurants in California.

No specific reason was given for the closure. CBS News Sacramento has reached out to corporate for comment. 

Twin Peaks operates nearly 100 restaurants across the U.S., but most locations are in Texas and parts of the South, Southwest and Midwest. 

