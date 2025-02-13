Ceres man accused of stabbing, killing older brother near Turlock park

TURLOCK – A Ceres man is accused of stabbing and killing his older brother near a Turlock park on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:45 p.m., Turlock police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near West Hawkeye Avenue and Dels Lane, near Donnelly Park and the Roger K. Fall Transit Center.

This is where police said they found 25-year-old Isaac Urias of Ceres suffering from at least one stab wound. Despite life-saving measures, Issac died at the scene.

Several people with Isaac were detained for questioning, eventually leading to police saying they arrested Isaac's brother Marcos Urias.

Detectives said the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the brothers.

Marcos, 20, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on a murder charge.

The roadway was blocked off for several hours. Police said this was an isolated event and there's no threat to the public.