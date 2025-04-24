Turlock homeless shelter may close after city council declines $1 payment to secure state grant

TURLOCK — A dispute over a single dollar is leaving the fate of Turlock's only homeless shelter up in the air.

The Turlock City Council recently voted against writing a letter of approval and allocating $1 to secure over $260,000 in state grant funding for the shelter, We Care.

The deadline for the grant is just five days away, but the city has now notified the shelter that they will not hold a special session to change their vote in time. This means that money is off the table and the shelter would likely have to close on June 30.

We Care's shelter address is used for each program member's mail and other vital documents. Sandy Singh, director of the shelter, said that without this grant, those 49 men will be out on the street come June 30.

"Sometimes we're the only ones providing them that one meal. They're losing access to case management. They're losing access to supportive housing. They're losing access to any mental health support that they might need," Singh said. "It's going to be a big impact on our community."

For Singh, that $1 denial wasn't about money. It was about a last-minute demand from Mayor Amy Bublak that either We Care or the county provide 24-hour bathroom access for the homeless.

"I can't even keep track of how many times we've gone back, how many emails or text messages," Singh said.

We Care did offer to supply those bathrooms in hopes that the council would hold a special meeting and reverse that vote.

In a statement to CBS13, the City of Turlock said:

"The mayor called for a special council meeting, but a quorum could not be reached. At this point, the city considers this matter concluded."

We Care has started a GoFundMe to keep their doors open past June 30.

