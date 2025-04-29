Tuolumne County 1-year-old tests positive for fentanyl, parents arrested

JAMESTOWN — Two Tuolumne County parents are facing child abuse charges after their 1-year-old tested positive for fentanyl and THC after being resuscitated twice, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responded on April 22 to a home on Dutch Mine Road in Jamestown after being alerted to a child who had choked and temporarily stopped breathing, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said.

That child was revived at the home and was then evaluated at an area hospital before being released back to the parents — Rory Kerr, 22, and Denaun Davis, 32.

The next day, the sheriff's office said it was notified by Child Welfare Services that the Kerr and Davis had taken their child to the hospital again after the child became unresponsive.

Medical professionals used CPR to resuscitate the child, who then tested positive for fentanyl and THC, authorities said. The child was transferred to a facility for treatment related to fentanyl poisoning.

A still image taken from a deputy's body camera during the search warrant Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office

Following the second hospital visit, detectives with the Tuolumne sheriff's office began investigating what happened to the child. The day after the second hospitalization, the sheriff's office said detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the family's motorhome.

Inside the motorhome, detectives located drug-related items and residue as well as Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses. The sheriff's office said facts were learned that at least one of Kerr and Davis had used Narcan during the child's second medical emergency.

While law enforcement officials were searching the motorhome, detectives went to the facility where the child was being treated to arrest Davis and Kerr. The sheriff's office said all children in the family were placed into protective custody.

Davis and Kerr were booked into the Dambacher Detention Center in Sonora and face felony charges of child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death.