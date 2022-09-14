Fire activity more aggressive Tuesday as firefighters work to hold the fire line in Foresthill

Firefighters working to hold the line against the Mosquito Fire in Foresthill

FORESTHILL - The Mosquito Fire is burning near Foresthill, reaching and forcing evacuations. Tuesday was a difficult day for firefighters as heavy winds pushed the flames fast through the area.

"Right now everyone is here to work," said Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander.

Agencies from across Northern California are battling the blaze together but despite enormous efforts on the frontlines, the Mosquito Fire has burned homes, property, and tens of thousands of acres.

"We did see larger columns today than we have seen," says Zander.

Now, the fire in Placer County is making its way towards Foresthill Road but crews engines and bulldozers stand in its way.

"We've had crews prepping the area but we've also had crews up here working on the fire break. We had dozer line across the ridge," said Zander, who explains protecting the Foresthill community is a priority. "This road is Foresthill High School so it's important for us to not let it spread to the high school but also into the community."

After several days of relief, Tuesday's fire behavior was more aggressive.

"The previous days we had smoke, which layered in over the fire, which helped reduce the spread of the fire…but as that lifted the winds picked up," he said.

Crews will continue to hold the line.