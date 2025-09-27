Trump says he plans to send troops to Portland, Oregon to handle "domestic terrorists"

President Trump said Saturday on Truth Social that he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle "domestic terrorists" as his deployments expand to more cities across the U.S.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary."

Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the president has escalated his efforts to confront what he calls the "radical left," which he blames for the country's problems with political violence.

He deployed the National Guard and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles over the summer and as part of his law enforcement takeover in the District of Columbia.

FILE - A woman stands off with a law enforcement officer wearing a Houston Field Office Special Response Team patch outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Ore. Jenny Kane / AP

The ICE facility in Portland has been the target of frequent demonstrations, sometimes leading to violent clashes. Some federal agents have been injured and several protesters have been charged with assault. When protesters erected a guillotine earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security described it as "unhinged behavior."

Trump, in comments Thursday in the Oval Office, suggested some kind of operation was in the works.

"We're going to get out there and we're going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland," he said, describing them as "professional agitators and anarchists."

FILE - The "Portland, Oregon" sign is seen atop in building in downtown Portland, Ore., Jan. 27, 2015. Don Ryan / AP

Earlier in September, Trump had described living in Portland as "like living in hell" and said he was considering sending in federal troops, as he has recently threatened to do to combat crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.

"Like other mayors across the country, I have not asked for -– and do not need -– federal intervention," Portland's mayor, Keith Wilson, said in a statement after Trump's threat. Wilson said his city had protected freedom of expression while "addressing occasional violence and property destruction."

Memphis, Tennessee, has been bracing for a potential influx of National Guard troops, and on Friday Republican Gov. Bill Lee said they will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city. The governor said troops are set to arrive next week.