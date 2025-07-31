Troubled Sacramento water district dissolved amid safety failures, merger brings hope

A Sacramento agency that's been criticized by the grand jury for its poor operational and safety practices is now being dissolved.

The Del Paso Manor Water District has been in business since 1956, serving customers in the Arden-Arcade area. Now a new district is taking over.

A long list of problems needs to be fixed in the Del Paso Manor Water District: rusted and corroded underground pipes, contaminated water wells and fire hydrants with broken valves.

The utility serves about 3,000 homes and businesses. Many people there say they worry about their water supply.

"You never know. You could wake up one morning and it could be blown out," said homeowner Carl Kattenhorn.

But now a solution may be in sight. The Del Paso Manor District is being merged into the neighboring Sacramento Suburban Water District, which has big plans for improvements.

"We want to make sure that everybody in the region has access to quality, reliable water," said Greg Bundesen with the Sacramento Suburban Water District.

A top priority is replacing outdated underground pipes that are leaking and can't provide enough water for firefighting.

"There will be adequate supply to provide fire flows absolutely 100%," Bundesen said.

But that work comes with a cost, an estimated $19 million to replace 5 miles of water mains.

Ratepayers saw a 5% hike in their bills in July, and another increase is planned next summer.

"My bill has gone up almost double in ten years," Kattenhorn said.

But the district has also applied for a $16 million state grant to help offset the cost.

"That will definitely help with the infrastructure upgrades," Bundesen said.

Many new customers are hopeful that this merger will help provide more reliable water when they turn on their taps.

"The way that they've gone about it has been a very positive experience, so I have less concern now," homeowner Vicki Reedy said.

Sacramento Suburban is already starting to make repairs on broken fire hydrants, and they're offering new customers free home visits to check for leaks and water conservation rebates.

"My biggest fear is having a fire where they need this water and somebody loses their home," said Shawn Chaney, with Sacramento Suburban.