Trey Lyles leaves NBA after 10 years to sign with Real Madrid

NBA veteran Trey Lyles has made the jump overseas by joining Real Madrid.

The forward, who played the past three-plus seasons for the Sacramento Kings, signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Spanish powerhouse, which plays both domestically and in the EuroLeague.

The 29-year-old Lyles was selected 12th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2015 NBA draft — one spot ahead of former Kentucky teammate Devin Booker.

Lyles has played 10 seasons in the NBA — with the Jazz, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and the Kings. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season.

The Canadian competed at the Paris Olympics, helping Canada reach the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid, the former team of Luka Doncic, is one of Europe's most successful clubs.