Man hospitalized after stabbing in Tracy; police searching for suspect

Police looking for stabbing suspect in Tracy

TRACY – Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Tracy Monday evening.

Tracy police say, just before 7 p.m., officers responded near 7th and C streets to investigate a reported stabbing in the area.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Scene of the stabbing investigation in Tracy. Tracy Police Department

No suspect description was released.

An active police perimeter was in place through the night as officers investigated the scene.