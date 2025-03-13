Tracy could add over 100 acres to city limits as Costco plans to build 2 warehouses

New Costco warehouses could add over 100 acres to Tracy city limits

New Costco warehouses could add over 100 acres to Tracy city limits

New Costco warehouses could add over 100 acres to Tracy city limits

TRACY – The city of Tracy could add over 100 acres of land to their city limits as Costco plans to build two new large warehouses just on the outskirts of the city.

It was approved by the city council last week and now only needs county approval.

Near the southeast corner of Schulte and Hansen roads is where the city of Tracy is hoping to add 104 acres of land to the city.

Costco, the retail giant, is hoping to put two new warehouses here.

Last week the Tracy City Council approved the plans to allow Costco to construct a 1.2 million square foot warehouse and another over half a million feet.

"Something that's been a big priority for me is as mayor that we're bringing more jobs into our community," said Tracy Mayor Dan Arriola.

The building of the new warehouses is set to bring 400 construction jobs and when it's all complete, it'll bring roughly 250 Costco careers and also a lot of money to the city.

"What it means for our city is that we're going to be getting almost $4 million in addition, just sales tax revenue that we can use for parks, for roads," Arriola said.

But right now, the land belongs to the county.

It's zoned for agriculture and would need the county's approval to not only continue the project but to also become a part of the Tracy city limits.

"No it happens a lot, as cities grow, they grow into their spare [land], which is the county's," said San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman.

Rickman said this isn't only a win for the city, but also for the county which has a shared tax agreement.

"We've been watching it from the beginning to where it's at now," Rickman said.

Pending the county's approval for the 100-plus acres, Rickman said it could become the latest addition to Tracy city limits in just a few months.

"It'll typically move through the process in 3 to 4 months, before reaching for consideration and approval," Rickman said.

The project would take about two years to complete without hiccups.

Costco says they will also focus on making the warehouse run on 100% renewable energy when it's complete.