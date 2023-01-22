Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner

SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom.

The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The victim contacted the sheriff's office to inform them that the shop had listed the toys on social media last week.

Detectives were able to identify the toys as the stolen goods from the garage. The store, which was not identified by the sheriff's office, had unwittingly purchased the stolen toys from the burglar. The detectives returned the toys to the rightful owner, lauding the daughter for her contribution to finding the stolen goods.

A suspect was identified as a local transient, and the sheriff's office is issuing a warrant for his arrest. El Dorado County has also encouraged anyone who believes they were a victim of this burglary spree to contact Detective Macres at 530-957-5227.