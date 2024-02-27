Toyota recalls 381,000 Tacoma pickup trucks to fix potential crash risk

Toyota is recalling about 381,000 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks to fix potential problems with the vehicles' rear axles that can increase the risk of a crash, the vehicle manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The company's fourth recall announcement in six days involves certain 2022 to 2023 Toyota Tacoma trucks sold in the United States, according to the company.

Welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly during manufacturing could cause retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, potentially causing a part to separate from the axle. The scenario could affect the stability and break performance of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Toyota said.

Owners of the recalled trucks will be notified through the mail by late April.

As a solution, Toyota dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts at no cost. If axle components are damaged as a result of the issue, they will be repaired or replaced, Toyota said.

To see if your vehicle is involved in the safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

Motorists with questions can also call Toyota customer support at: 1-800-331-4331.

Toyota last week conducted three separate recalls collectively involving 303,000 vehicles for issues including a software glitch that delays the rearview image from displaying quickly after the driver shifts into reverse.