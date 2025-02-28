4 suspects arrested in south Sacramento jewelry store robbery where woman was shot, killed

SOUTH SACRAMENTO – Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a jewelry store in south Sacramento where deputies said a woman died after she was inadvertently shot.

On Nov. 15, around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to Kim Tin Jewelry on Stockton Boulevard, where they contacted the store owner and found his 58-year-old wife suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said the woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The suspects were able to get away with stolen items and have been on the run for months.

But on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said four suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

During an investigation, deputies said they learned a group of about a dozen suspects forced their way into the jewelry store by breaking the front door.

The suspects smashed display cases using hammers and pickaxes, taking a large amount of jewelry, deputies said.

Detectives then learned the store owner began shooting at the suspects. This is when the owner's wife was inadvertently shot.

A suspect was also shot, but they were able to get away.

Deputies said they eventually arrested three brothers: 22-year-old Nethaniel Fuimaono of Concord, 19-year-old Sonny Fuimaono of Suisun City and 28-year-old Aaron Fuimaono of San Francisco. Hanson Dang, a 19-year-old from Suisun City, was also arrested.

Deputies said Nethaniel and Sonny were armed with handguns when they were arrested.

According to jail records, Aaron was booked on robbery and conspiracy charges. Nethaniel was booked on grand theft, organized retail theft, robbery and firearm charges. Sonny was booked on robbery and carrying a loaded gun charges. Dang was booked into jail on a robbery charge.

Aaron's bail was set at $1 million while the other three suspects are not eligible for bail, jail records show.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and is looking to make more arrests in connection with the robbery.