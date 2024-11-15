Watch CBS News
Woman shot in south Sacramento jewelry store robbery dies, sheriff says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A woman shot in an apparent jewelry store robbery that turned violent in south Sacramento late Friday morning has died, authorities say.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just before noon to a jewelry store near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street. Initial reports were that several males had run into a store in the area, took some merchandise, then left in a vehicle.

y-aw-stockton-blvd-robbery-tz-vo.jpg
Scene of the robbery and shooting investigation. 

The sheriff's office also confirmed that a woman had been shot, but it's unclear when during the incident the shooting happened.

Several hours after the incident, the sheriff's office announced that the woman had died. 

Deputies say they are looking for between four to six males, who all left the scene in two separate vehicles. No descriptions of the suspects or their vehicles have been released. 

An active investigation is underway in the area.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

