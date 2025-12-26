Thunder Valley Casino guest wins 6-figure jackpot on Christmas

A Thunder Valley Casino guest had an unforgettable Christmas after taking home a six-figure jackpot.

The casino said a guest won $118,428 while playing Samurai Secrets, a $1 slot machine, on Christmas night.

"Christmas night was a wonderful time to see another guest experience a moment like this," said Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. "These wins are what make the holidays here feel especially exciting."

This comes as the casino reports a "steady flow of high-value wins." Recent wins at the casino have reached up to nearly $225,000.

Thunder Valley Casino, located in Lincoln, offers 3,500 slot machines and 89 table games.