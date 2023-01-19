Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 people dead in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.

According to the CHP, at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, three vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two people were killed in the crash.

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was nearby and heard the commotion. The deputy went to the scene and was able to detain one of the drivers, who was allegedly trying to leave, authorities say.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Florin Perkins Road were closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story.