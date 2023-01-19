Watch CBS News
Local News

Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 people dead in South Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

2 people killed in south Sacramento crash
2 people killed in south Sacramento crash 00:55

SACRAMENTO - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.

According to the CHP, at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, three vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two people were killed in the crash. 

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was nearby and heard the commotion. The deputy went to the scene and was able to detain one of the drivers, who was allegedly trying to leave, authorities say. 

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Florin Perkins Road were closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.