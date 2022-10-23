Watch CBS News
Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. 

Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15ht Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.

The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. 

Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. 

The incident is under investigation. 

