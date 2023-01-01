'The Wizard of Oz' hourglass prop sold at auction for $495,000 'The Wizard of Oz' hourglass prop sold at auction for $495,000 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular prop was sold for almost half-a-million dollars.

The Smithsonian Magazine reported an item used in 'The Wizard of Oz' recently sold for $495,000 at auction.

It was the ornate hourglass in the scene where the Wicked Witch of the West tells Dorothy she only has a short time to live.

The auction house that oversaw the sale called it: "The most recognizable signature prop from the film." It stands 20 inches tall, almost a foot wide, and has a gothic frame with gargoyles perched on three columns.

There's no word on who bought it.