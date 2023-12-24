The top stories from February 2023 in the Sacramento region

As 2023 comes to an end, we look back at the stories that defined the news landscape in the Sacramento region. Here are the top stories from February, as determined by page views and the CBS News Sacramento editorial team.

10. Union Pacific train derails in Riverbank

Union Pacific officials say the incident near the intersection of Claus and Patterson roads. A total of four cars derailed, the company says. Three of the cars derailed upright while one ended up leaning over.

9. Lodi city council member Shakir Khan arrested, faces voter fraud charges

A Lodi city council member under heavy scrutiny for multiple criminal charges resigned, then claimed his resignation was coerced.

8. Elderly woman brazenly robbed in Stockton Walmart, family pushing for arrests

An elderly woman was targeted and robbed in a Stockton Walmart. Family members of the victim fear it was part of a disturbing trend: a rise in violence toward Asian Americans. Police then released a photo of the two suspects believed to have been behind the senseless attack.

7. WATCH: Vandal tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection

Stopped at an intersection, a masked person got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cellphone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.

6. Yuba County mother who drowned her 2 kids found not guilty by reason of insanity

A Yuba County mother who drowned her kids in a bathtub last spring was found not guilty by reason of insanity, prosecutors said. The mother, Courtney Williams, 26, was ordered to be moved to a state hospital.

5. Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast

Humboldt County authorities released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures were red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said.

4. Blown-out windows, cracked windshields? Drivers warn others after highway incidents in Roseville

Drivers traveling near Highway 65 and Interstate 80 in Roseville warned others about possible road hazards after reports of cracked windshields and shattered windows. The father told CBS13 his driver's side back passenger window mysteriously exploded while driving westbound on I-80 in Roseville.

3. Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins

Police investigated after more than 20 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday. The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue, near the Sacramento State campus.

2. Sacramento International Airport announces $1.3 billion in construction projects

The largest construction project ever at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is taking flight. It's called SMForward and it's designed to improve passenger experiences and eliminate so-called pinch points.

1. Spike in norovirus cases in California sparks warnings from health experts

An uptick in norovirus had some health experts cautioning people to ramp up safety protocols. California and Texas are among the top states in the country with the highest number of outbreaks.

