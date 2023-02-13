Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento apartment complex hit again by car break-ins
Sacramento apartment complex hit again by car break-ins 00:22

SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after at least 18 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.

The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue.

People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say they have located a total of 18 victims so far, but there may be more.

Police are canvassing the area to find security camera video.

East Sacramento apartment complexes have been hit hard by break-ins in recent months. Back in December, Sacramento police investigated more than 60 car break-ins over one night.

No arrests have been made. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.