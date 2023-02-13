Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins

SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after at least 18 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.

The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue.

People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say they have located a total of 18 victims so far, but there may be more.

Police are canvassing the area to find security camera video.

East Sacramento apartment complexes have been hit hard by break-ins in recent months. Back in December, Sacramento police investigated more than 60 car break-ins over one night.

No arrests have been made.