Union Pacific train derails in Riverbank

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RIVERBANK – Clean-up efforts are underway after a Union Pacific train derailed in the Riverbank area early Monday morning.

Union Pacific officials say the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Claus and Patterson roads.

A total of four cars derailed, the company says. Three of the cars derailed upright while one ended up leaning over.

No injuries were reported and no Hazmat response was needed, Union Pacific says.

Exactly what led up to the train derailing is now under investigation.

No estimated time has been given as to when the clean-up will be complete. 

February 20, 2023

