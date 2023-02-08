WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection

STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.

Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside.

Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.

Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior.

"Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said.

"What was going through your head, what she was about to do," CBS13's Steve Large asked Arcia.

"To be honest, God knows," Arcia said. "Like, at that moment when me and my Mom was just staring at her with the mask on, seeing her holding something? It could be anything."

Arcia said, before that, they had already called 911 because of the suspect's erratic driving. The cell phone video captured the call to the dispatcher:

"The Ford is like backing up right now, trying to hit our car right now, please officer come now!"

"It's just ridiculous. It's weird how far people will go to ruin someone else's day," Arcia said.

The video shows the suspect eventually getting back into her car and leaving.

"They shouldn't just think to themselves, 'Oh, we can get away with anything,' " Arcia said. "There has to be consequences to their actions."

The suspect drove off, but not before her face was caught on video.

Arcia says they have not been able to remove those words on the car hood, and they got an estimate the fix will cost them $1,000.