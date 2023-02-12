Spike in norovirus cases in California sparks warnings from health experts

SACRAMENTO — An uptick in norovirus has some health experts cautioning people to ramp up safety protocols. California and Texas are among the top states in the country with the highest number of outbreaks.

Norovirus, also known as the stomach flu, is rarely deadly, but it's definitely not something you want to get. The illness accounts for more than 20 million infections each year and about half a million emergency room visits.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it's the illness is on the rise.

"Norovirus is sometimes called winter vomiting disease," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatrics and infectious diseases at UC Davis Health.

The spread of norovirus can happen all year round, but it's most prevalent in the winter. The disease causes severe vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain, and it is extremely contagious.

"Even a small number of viral particles can cause infection," Blumberg said.

That is why it is easily transmitted within families and classrooms.

"People can touch surfaces or touch different things that are contaminated and if they don't wash their hands and put their fingers in their mouth and touch food and eat it, then it's transmitted that way," Blumberg said.

Upon infection, people are usually symptomatic 2-12 days later.

Blumberg said handwashing is your greatest defense. He also said emerging from the pandemic may be a factor for this year's uptick in outbreaks.

"As we do socialize more, go out to eat more, and interact with other people more, these are all additional opportunities for infection," he said.

Although the disease only accounts for about 800 deaths each year, the biggest danger is dehydration, which is why it's important to sip water often.

Blumberg said we've got pretty reliant on alcohol-based hand sanitizers during the pandemic and although they are helpful in preventing disease transmission, they're not as effective as soap and warm water.