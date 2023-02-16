Lodi city council member Shakir Khan arrested, now faces voter fraud charges

LODI – A Lodi city council member already under heavy scrutiny for previous criminal charges is now facing new charges related to the 2020 election.

On Thursday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that Shakir Khan had been arrested.

He's now facing charges of causing/procuring/allowing false voter registration of self/another person, submission of fraudulent registration to Secretary of State, submission of fraudulent candidacy petition, aiding/abetting the commission of fraud at any election, subscription of fictitious names to nomination petitions, false nomination/declaration of candidacy, fraudulently casting votes, and procuring/assisting/counseling/advising another not qualified to vote.

Back in 2021, Khan was arraigned on charges relating to illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and unemployment claim fraud.

He has refused to resign from his council position.

The sheriff's office is speaking more about Khan's arrest in a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.