Texas woman, 73, killed in Tuolumne County head-on crash

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A woman from Texas was killed in a head-on crash near Groveland early Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said, just before 1 p.m., a vehicle with two people inside was heading westbound on Highway 120 when the driver crossed over the double-yellow line west of Smith Station Road.

This put the vehicle right in the path of an oncoming car – leading to a head-on crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, officers say, but a woman who was a passenger in the first car died from her injuries at the scene.

The name of the woman killed has not been released, but CHP said she was a 73-year-old resident of Humble, Texas.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.