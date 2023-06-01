Teens arrested on murder charges after body found near Tracy construction site

TRACY - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a body found along I-580 in Tracy on Wednesday.

Detectives from Tracy Police Department's General Investigations Unit arrested Cesar Martinez, 18, of Tracy, and a 17-year-old juvenile Wednesday evening after the body of 52-year-old Rodrigo Padilla Diaz was found on Corral Hollow Road south of Interstate 580 near the Tracy Hills construction site.

Wednesday morning, police detectives and investigators from the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the site where Diaz was found and determined that he had been murdered.

Martinez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder, kidnapping, and carjacking. The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall for the same charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Tracy Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.