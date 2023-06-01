Body found in Tracy launches homicide investigation

TRACY — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Tracy on Wednesday.

The Tracy Police Department said the body of a man was located at around 8 a.m. on Corral Hollow Road, south of Interstate 580 and near the Tracy Hills construction site.

Investigators said they believe the incident to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the community.

Details about a cause of death or a suspect were not yet available.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.